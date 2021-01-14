[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Tells Why He Smiled So Brightly in His Elementary School Graduation Photo

Actor Park Seo Jun shared the reason why he smiled so brightly in his elementary school graduation photo.Recently, Park Seo Jun updated his YouTube with a new Q&A video.In this video, Park Seo Jun answered various questions that were sent by fans.One of the question was, "Do you remember why you took your elementary school graduation photo with such a huge smile? You looked so happy in it."Park Seo Jun answered, "Ah yes, I do. Very well, in fact. I was actually a quite shy boy when I was young. I happened to move around a lot as well."He resumed, "At that time, I attended this small elementary school where there were only three classes in each grade."He continued, "The photographer tried to put in a lot of effort in each photo. What he did was to make us relax and laugh to take that sort of shots."Then, Park Seo Jun explained that the photographer was wearing a beret and pair of glasses.The actor said, "As each kid entered the photographing room, he put his glasses down a little and told us, 'Can you smile a little?'"He went on, "I don't know why but that was just so funny for me. You know when you are little, you just laugh over small things. He captured me at that very moment when I laughed."He added, "As far as I know, most of the kids in the graduation album when I graduated are laughing like me in the photos."(Credit= 'Record PARK's' YouTube)(SBS Star)