[SBS Star] IU Reveals She Developed New Allergies Due to Weakening of Her Immune System
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.14 13:51 View Count
K-pop artist IU shared that she developed new allergies due to the deterioration of her immune system. 

On January 9, an annual awards ceremony the 35th 'Golden Disc Awards' took place at KINTEX, Ilsan. 

On this day, IU took 'Bonsang' (main prize) as well as 'Daesang' (the grand prize) home. 
IUAt backstage after receiving the trophies, she once again delivered her sincere thank-you message to everyone who gave her love and support. 

After thanking her fans and the members of staff at her management agency, she moved on to express her gratitude to the staff at her hair salon. 
IUIU said, "My immune system has gotten pretty weak recently. As a result, there are many products that I can no longer use at the salon now." 

She continued, "I can't use a lot of the sprays and oils. I feel like I've become a very picky customer at the salon." 

She resumed, "I would like to thank the staff there for worrying about me and studying about my allergies than I do. I'll try to get my health back as fast as I can." 
IUMeanwhile, IU is busy working on her first studio album in about four years after 'Palette' in April 2017. 

(Credit= JTBC the 35th Golden Disc Awards, 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
