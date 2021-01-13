[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Beenzino

German model Stefanie Michova showed off her beautiful engagement ring that she received from her boyfriend hip-hop artist Beenzino.On January 12, Stefanie Michova took to her Instagram to share her daily life with her followers.The post that she uploaded on this day included photos of her outside in the snow.There was a photo of her with Beenzino together, and also photos of by herself.In all these photos, she put her left hand close to the camera to emphasize her engagement ring on the ring finger.Back on December 31, 2020, Beenzino shared that he proposed to Stefanie Michova and she said yes.He then shared a video of his proposal where both him and her were shedding tears in true happiness.At that time, the ring on Stefanie Michova's finger drew a lot of public attention as it was a 2-carat diamond ring that cost around 70 million won (approximately 64,000 dollars).Stefanie Michova and Beenzino went public with their relationship back in 2015, and many around the world are congratulating them on their engagement.(Credit= 'realisshoman' 'stephaniemichova' Instagram)(SBS Star)