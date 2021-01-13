뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Beenzino
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Beenzino

[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Beenzino

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.13 18:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Beenzino
German model Stefanie Michova showed off her beautiful engagement ring that she received from her boyfriend hip-hop artist Beenzino. 

On January 12, Stefanie Michova took to her Instagram to share her daily life with her followers. 

The post that she uploaded on this day included photos of her outside in the snow.

There was a photo of her with Beenzino together, and also photos of by herself.

In all these photos, she put her left hand close to the camera to emphasize her engagement ring on the ring finger. 
Stefanie Michova Stefanie MichovaBack on December 31, 2020, Beenzino shared that he proposed to Stefanie Michova and she said yes. 

He then shared a video of his proposal where both him and her were shedding tears in true happiness. 

At that time, the ring on Stefanie Michova's finger drew a lot of public attention as it was a 2-carat diamond ring that cost around 70 million won (approximately 64,000 dollars). 
 

Stefanie Michova and Beenzino went public with their relationship back in 2015, and many around the world are congratulating them on their engagement. 

(Credit= 'realisshoman' 'stephaniemichova' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.