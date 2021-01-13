뉴스
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Spots Something Interesting While Listening to a Song by Wanna One
뉴스

[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Spots Something Interesting While Listening to a Song by Wanna One

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Spots Something Interesting While Listening to a Song by Wanna One
Ha Sung Woon of K-pop boy group HOTSHOT spotted something interesting while listening to a track by disbanded boy group Wanna One. 

On January 12, Ha Sung Woon updated his Instagram with two new photos. 

The first photo was of a screenshot of him listening to a track by Wanna One. 
Wanna OneIt was 'One Love' from Wanna One's first and last studio album '1¹¹=1 POWER OF DESTINY' that was released on November 19, 2018. 

Over this screenshot, Ha Sung Woon wrote, "I was just listening to track when I saw..." 

Then in the next photo, he continued, "A sign that said 'Wanna One'. This is so cool." 

The photo indeed showed a sign on one building that said 'Wanna One'. 
Wanna OneAfter his survival on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2', Ha Sung Woon made debut as a member of Wanna One in August 2017. 

Wanna One enjoyed immense popularity before disbanding in January 2019. 

(Credit= 'gooreumseng' Instagram, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
