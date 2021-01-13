[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Spots Something Interesting While Listening to a Song by Wanna One

Ha Sung Woon of K-pop boy group HOTSHOT spotted something interesting while listening to a track by disbanded boy group Wanna One.On January 12, Ha Sung Woon updated his Instagram with two new photos.The first photo was of a screenshot of him listening to a track by Wanna One.It was 'One Love' from Wanna One's first and last studio album '1¹¹=1 POWER OF DESTINY' that was released on November 19, 2018.Over this screenshot, Ha Sung Woon wrote, "I was just listening to track when I saw..."Then in the next photo, he continued, "A sign that said 'Wanna One'. This is so cool."The photo indeed showed a sign on one building that said 'Wanna One'.After his survival on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2', Ha Sung Woon made debut as a member of Wanna One in August 2017.Wanna One enjoyed immense popularity before disbanding in January 2019.(Credit= 'gooreumseng' Instagram, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)