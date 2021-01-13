[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa & Lee Min-jung Exchange Cute Comments on Instagram

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE and actress Lee Min-jung's interaction on Instagram is making many smile.
On January 12, Jung Yong Hwa updated his Instagram with a photo of himself.
Under this photo, he playfully wrote, "Can anyone stop the snow?"
On this day, it snowed very heavily throughout Korea.
Some time later, Lee Min-jung came along and left a comment.
Lee Min-jung said, "Me! See? It's not snowing anymore."
Then, Jung Yong Hwa replied, "Noona! Did you really stop the snow?" with a thinking emoji.
After seeing the comments made by the two stars, a lot of people shared how cute they were.
