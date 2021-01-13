뉴스
[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa & Lee Min-jung Exchange Cute Comments on Instagram
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.13 13:52 Updated 2021.01.13 13:53 View Count
Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE and actress Lee Min-jung's interaction on Instagram is making many smile. 

On January 12, Jung Yong Hwa updated his Instagram with a photo of himself. 

Under this photo, he playfully wrote, "Can anyone stop the snow?" 

On this day, it snowed very heavily throughout Korea. 
Jung Yong HwaSome time later, Lee Min-jung came along and left a comment. 

Lee Min-jung said, "Me! See? It's not snowing anymore." 

Then, Jung Yong Hwa replied, "Noona! Did you really stop the snow?" with a thinking emoji. 

After seeing the comments made by the two stars, a lot of people shared how cute they were. 
Jung Yong Hwa(Credit= 'jyheffect0622' '216jung' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
