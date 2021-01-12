뉴스
[SBS Star] "You Know Me So Well" Lee Dong Wook Thanks Cho Bo Ah for Sending Him a Snack Truck
뉴스

[SBS Star] "You Know Me So Well" Lee Dong Wook Thanks Cho Bo Ah for Sending Him a Snack Truck

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.12 18:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "You Know Me So Well" Lee Dong Wook Thanks Cho Bo Ah for Sending Him a Snack Truck
Actor Lee Dong Wook smiled in happiness after receiving a snack truck from actress Cho Bo Ah. 

On January 11, Lee Dong Wook updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed Lee Dong Wook posing in front of a snack truck with a big smile on his face. 

He was wearing a long black padded coat to keep himself warm in this cold weather. 
Lee Dong WookThe snack truck provided various types of snacks and drinks for Lee Dong Wook, the other cast and staff of an upcoming movie 'Single in Seoul' (literal translation). 

It turned out the snack truck was from Cho Bo Ah, who Lee Dong Wook starred in his recently-ended drama 'The Tale of a Gumiho' together. 
Lee Dong WookNext to the snack truck, there was a message from Cho Bo Ah that said, "Dong Wook may get annoyed at you or say weird things every now and then, but that's actually his way of trying to get close to you." 

It also said, "You'll be able to become good friends with him if you bear those moments about 10 times!" 
Lee Dong WookUnder this post, Lee Dong Wook wrote, "Thank you, Bbo♥ (feat. Lee Dong Wook intructions), you know me so well." 

Not long after Cho Bo Ah came along and left a comment, "Hahahaha I hope you were able to get energy from it!" 

(Credit= 'leedongwook_official' Instagram, KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.