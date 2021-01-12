뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Spotted Watching WINWIN's Solo Dance with Loving Eyes
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Spotted Watching WINWIN's Solo Dance with Loving Eyes

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Spotted Watching WINWIN's Solo Dance with Loving Eyes

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.12 16:36 Updated 2021.01.12 16:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Spotted Watching WINWINs Solo Dance with Loving Eyes
K-pop boy group NCT's members were seen watching their fellow member WINWIN's solo performance with eyes full of love. 

Recently, one past video of NCT was uploaded online. 

The video was of NCT members' reaction to WINWIN's solo dance at one event in the past. 
NCTWhen WINWIN danced, the members of NCT watched him from their seats next to the stage. 

While the performance went on, they could not get their eyes off WINWIN. 

They looked at him as if they were WINWIN's fathers who could not be more proud of him.

As WINWIN ended his performance, they smiled brightly and some even got up to give him the thumbs up. 
 

Even though WINWIN is not the youngest in NCT, he is known to be the cute and lovable one among his group. 

This clearly showed how much affection they all had for WINWIN and fans cannot stop watching this video over and over again. 

(Credit= 'hard to sleep' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.