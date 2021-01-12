[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Spotted Watching WINWIN's Solo Dance with Loving Eyes

K-pop boy group NCT's members were seen watching their fellow member WINWIN's solo performance with eyes full of love.Recently, one past video of NCT was uploaded online.The video was of NCT members' reaction to WINWIN's solo dance at one event in the past.When WINWIN danced, the members of NCT watched him from their seats next to the stage.While the performance went on, they could not get their eyes off WINWIN.They looked at him as if they were WINWIN's fathers who could not be more proud of him.As WINWIN ended his performance, they smiled brightly and some even got up to give him the thumbs up.Even though WINWIN is not the youngest in NCT, he is known to be the cute and lovable one among his group.This clearly showed how much affection they all had for WINWIN and fans cannot stop watching this video over and over again.(Credit= 'hard to sleep' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)