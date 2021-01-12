[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Is Coming Back to the Music Industry as a Featuring Artist

K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I is returning to the music industry.On January 11, Tablo of hip-hop group Epik High shared information about the group's upcoming 10th album 'Epik High Is Here 上' on his Twitter.In his post, Tablo included an image that showed featuring artists of the album.There were all renowned artists like, CL, Heize, ZICO, Changmo and more.Surprisingly though, there was a picture of B.I in the corner of the image.He was standing to the side with a blue hoodie on.B.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in June 2019 after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.Then earlier this month, it was revealed that B.I was appointed as a management agency IOK Company's executive director.Meanwhile, 'Epik High Is Here 上' is scheduled to be released on January 18.(Credit= 'blobyblo' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)