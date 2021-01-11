[SBS Star] MOMOLAND NANCY's Agency Calls for No Leniency for Recent Hidden Camera Crime

NANCY of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND has become a victim of a hidden camera attack, and her agency promised strict legal action against the person who took the photos and spread them online.Recently, photos alleged to be NANCY changing outfits have been posted online.The photos were allegedly taken when NANCY was hosting the '2019 Asia Artists Awards' that took place in Vietnam.Then on January 11, MOMOLAND's management agency MLD Entertainment issued an official statement regarding the incident.MLD Entertainment's full statement reads as follows:Recently, photoshopped hidden camera photographs of NANCY are being spread online.NANCY is a victim of a photo that was taken in secret and then illegally manipulated.The person to be protected is no other than NANCY. We ask for your cooperation.We will be taking strong legal action against the person who took the photo, the original spreader, as well as everyone who spreads the photo.We will also be going through our legal steps to file suits for sexual harassment as well as the spread of illicit photos.NANCY is currently suffering from a great amount of mental distress.We hope there will be no more malicious posts related to our artist.MLD Entertainment added that they will make every possible effort to protect NANCY from further damage by taking strong legal action with no leniency.(Credit= MLD Entertainment)(SBS Star)