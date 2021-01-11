뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MOMOLAND NANCY's Agency Calls for No Leniency for Recent Hidden Camera Crime
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] MOMOLAND NANCY's Agency Calls for No Leniency for Recent Hidden Camera Crime

[SBS Star] MOMOLAND NANCY's Agency Calls for No Leniency for Recent Hidden Camera Crime

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.01.11 17:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MOMOLAND NANCYs Agency Calls for No Leniency for Recent Hidden Camera Crime
NANCY of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND has become a victim of a hidden camera attack, and her agency promised strict legal action against the person who took the photos and spread them online.

Recently, photos alleged to be NANCY changing outfits have been posted online.

The photos were allegedly taken when NANCY was hosting the '2019 Asia Artists Awards' that took place in Vietnam.
NANCYThen on January 11, MOMOLAND's management agency MLD Entertainment issued an official statement regarding the incident.

MLD Entertainment's full statement reads as follows:

Recently, photoshopped hidden camera photographs of NANCY are being spread online.

NANCY is a victim of a photo that was taken in secret and then illegally manipulated.

The person to be protected is no other than NANCY. We ask for your cooperation.

We will be taking strong legal action against the person who took the photo, the original spreader, as well as everyone who spreads the photo.

We will also be going through our legal steps to file suits for sexual harassment as well as the spread of illicit photos.

NANCY is currently suffering from a great amount of mental distress.

We hope there will be no more malicious posts related to our artist.
NANCY NANCYMLD Entertainment added that they will make every possible effort to protect NANCY from further damage by taking strong legal action with no leniency.

(Credit= MLD Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.