[SBS Star] STAYC ISA Spotted at HyunA's Fan Signing Event in the Past
[SBS Star] STAYC ISA Spotted at HyunA's Fan Signing Event in the Past

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.11 17:16
Rookie K-pop girl group STAYC's member ISA was seen attending soloist HyunA's fan signing event in the past. 

Recently, two interesting photos of ISA were uploaded online. 

The photos showed ISA posing for photos with HyunA at a fan signing event. 

It seemed like ISA asked for photos with HyunA after getting her autograph. 
ISA and HyunAFollowing her debut, ISA actually once showed off HyunA's autograph and message to fans. 

In the message, it said, "To Chae-young (ISA's real name), I'll always be supporting you. I hope to see you in Seoul." 

This was written on HyunA's sixth mini album 'Following' that was released in August 2017. 
ISA and HyunAIt looked as if it was an autograph and message that she got from HyunA when those fan signing event photos were taken. 

ISA has always said she is a huge fan of HyunA, and this clearly showed how much of a fan girl she is. 
ISA and HyunA(Credit= Online Community, Highup Entertainment, P NATION) 

(SBS Star)  
