뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Will They Continue to Stay Together?" All Members of GOT7 Post "#GOT7FOREVER" Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "Will They Continue to Stay Together?" All Members of GOT7 Post "#GOT7FOREVER" Online

[SBS Star] "Will They Continue to Stay Together?" All Members of GOT7 Post "#GOT7FOREVER" Online

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.11 11:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Will They Continue to Stay Together?" All Members of GOT7 Post "#GOT7FOREVER" Online
The members of K-pop boy group GOT7 expressed their love for the group. 

On January 10, MARK posted a group photo of GOT7 on his Twitter with a following comment. 

He said, "The past seven years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning."  

He continued, "The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end. #GOT7FOREVER." 
GOT7Following this, the rest of the members―JB, JINYOUNG, JACKSON, YOUNGJAE, BAMBAM and YUGYEOM also posted a photo of the seven of them together on their social media. 

In their posts, they all used a hashtag, "GOT7FOREVER". 
GOT7Previously, it was reported all GOT7 members were leaving their management agency JYP Entertainment as their 7-year contract came to an end. 

It was said that they were going to leave JYP Entertainment and join different management agencies. 

At the moment though, JYP Entertainment is yet to give their official response regarding the matter. 
GOT7(Credit= JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.