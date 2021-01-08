뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Young Dae Seen Unable to Stop Smiling as Han Ji Hyun Shows Cute Moves
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.08 18:08
Actor Kim Young Dae and actress Han Ji Hyun made fans of 'The Penthouse: War of Life' smile. 

In the drama, Kim Young Dae and Han Ji Hyun appear as twins 'Joo Seok-hoon' and 'Joo Seok-kyung'. 
Han Ji HyunRecently, a behind-the-scenes footage of Kim Young Dae and Han Ji Hyun during their last recording was unveiled online. 

The footage showed Kim Young Dae and Han Ji Hyun waiting to shoot their scene together. 

As Kim Young Dae spotted a camera filming them, he tapped Han Ji Hyun's shoulder to let her know about it.
Kim Young Dae and Han Ji HyunHan Ji Hyun immediately looked at the camera, and started making cute poses. 

When Han Ji Hyun showed off her cute moves, he looked at her with a bright smile on his face. 

He then could not stop smiling and laughing for ages. 

After some time, he shrugged his shoulders towards the camera as if he was saying, "What is she doing?" 

This adorable moment got many fans scream in excitement. 
 

(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War of Life, 'hanjiji54' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.