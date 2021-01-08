뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Get Curious About Koo Hye Sun's Relationship Status as She Says, "It's a Secret"
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.08
Actor Koo Hye Sun is making fans get more and more curious about her relationship status. 

On January 7, Koo Hye Sun updated her Instagram with a Q&A note. 

Out of many questions, there were several that caught the attention of a lot of people. 

Not too surprisingly, those were all relationship-related Q&A. 
Koo Hye SunRegarding her ideal type of man, Koo Hye Sun said, "I like guys who are short. I also like smart guys."

She continued, "Age is not a big issue for me. I don't care whether he is younger, older than I am, or the same age as me." 

Then, the last question that she answered was if she was single or together this Christmas. 

Under it, Koo Hye Sun commented, "It's a secret." 

After seeing this, fans started speculating she may be in a relationship. 
Koo Hye SunKoo Hye Sun married actor Ahn Jae Hyeon in May 2016. 

Last July, they officially divorced each other. 

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
