[SBS Star] Yim Siwan's Past Post that He Wrote to Find Students to Teach Surfaces Online
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.08 14:04
Fans discovered traces of actor Yim Siwan's past where he tried to find young students to give them private lessons. 

Recently, an interesting post about Yim Siwan was posted online. 

The post included a screenshot of a website that many university students use to find students to tutor. 
Yim SiwanIn this post, Yim Siwan included photos as well as information about himself. 

Along with his name Yim Woong-jae―his legal name before his debut, it said, "I'm 20 years old, and study mechanical engineering at Pusan National University." 

It also said, "I can teach English, math or physics. I'll do my best, so please give me a call!" 
Yim SiwanThroughout middle and high school, Yim Siwan has been a student who excelled in all subjects. 

Even though he was training to become a K-pop star in high school, he studied hard and managed to score 450 out of 500 in the national college entrance exam. 

With it, he entered Pusan National University, which is one of the most prestigious universities in Korea. 

(Credit= 'yim_siwang' Instagram, Online Community, Mnet)

(SBS Star)       
