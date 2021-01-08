[SBS Star] DARA Donates Boxes of Food to an Animal Shelter

K-pop artist DARA made everyone's heart warm by helping abandoned animals.On January 8, DARA updated her Instagram with a new post.The post included photos of her recent visit to an animal shelter.In the photos, DARA was seen standing in front of boxes of animal food.In her hand, she held up a board that said, "DARA and Dr. DOG donated 1 tonne of food for the animals here."There were also photos of her going around the shelter and meeting animals.Under this post, DARA wrote, "I went to an animal shelter in Namyangju the other day. I donated some food, and met dogs and cats there."She continued, "They were so cute, but it was heartbreaking to listen to their rescue stories."She resumed, "They are waiting to join a new family. Please think carefully before deciding to raise them in your home."Lastly, she added, "Many of my friends said they wanted to come with me the next time I visit this shelter. It seems like the world isn't such a cold place after all! Let's be happy, everybody!"(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)