[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shows Support to Cho Byeong Kyu & His Drama

Actor Song Joong Ki sent a snack truck to another actor Cho Byeong Kyu to show his support for him and his current drama.On January 7, Cho Byeong Kyu updated his Instagram with new photos.The photos were of Cho Byeong Kyu posing in front of a mint green snack truck.In the photos, he raises his thumb up with a bright smile on his face.The messages on the snack truck said, "I support Cho Byeong Kyu and all members of 'The Uncanny Counter' team. From Song Joong Ki."Under this post, "Amazing Joong Ki hyung, thank you. I'll wrap up the drama well."Cho Byeong Kyu and Song Joong Ki met while shooting a 2019 drama 'Arthdal Chronicles'.Even though it has almost been two years since they finished filming 'Arthdal Chronicles', it seems like their friendship still continues until this day.(Credit= 'bk_arta' Instagram, History)(SBS Star)