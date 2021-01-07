[SBS Star] A New Graduation Photo of BLACKPINK ROSE Spreads Online

All eyes are on ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's new graduation photo.Recently, a never-seen past photo of ROSÉ was uploaded on a popular online community.It was a graduation photo of ROSÉ that she had taken when she used to live in Melbourne, Australia.In the photo, ROSÉ shyly smiled with a ponytail and navy school uniform.It certainly looked like ROSÉ, but she had slightly smaller eyes and nose, and had lots of fat on both sides of her cheek.She looked a little different from herself now, but similar to all her other past photos.Fans cannot agree with each other more about how incredibly cute and adorable ROSÉ looked in every photo from the past.(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)