[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Confirms to Star in Remake of 'Criminal Justice'

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has confirmed his next small screen project.On January 5, Kim Soo Hyun's management agency GOLD MEDALIST shared news about the actor.The agency stated that Kim Soo Hyun will be joining an upcoming drama 'That Night' (literal translation).'That Night' is a Korean version of BBC's hit drama 'Criminal Justice' that was broadcast from June 2008 until October 2009.The drama revolves around two men named 'Kim Hyun-soo' and 'Shin Joong-han' who get involved in a murder case.Kim Soo Hyun will be acting Kim Hyun-soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down as he suddenly becomes the key suspect in the murder case after a night out.It is said that Shin Joong-han will be played by actor Cha Seoung Won.Shin Joong-han is a lawyer, and the only person who believes in Kim Hyun-soo's innocence.The production team of 'That Night' revealed that it is scheduled to kick off shooting in the first half of the year, and air in the second half.