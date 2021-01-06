[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoon Ji Sung Shares that EXO D.O. Crossed the Line(?) with His Gift

K-pop artist Yoon Ji Sung shared a hilarious thing that happened between him and D.O. of boy group EXO in the military.Recently, one YouTube channel shared an interview of Yoon Ji Sung.During the interview, Yoon Ji Sung was asked whether if he still disliked mint chocolate flavored desserts.Yoon Ji Sung laughed and responded, "You are referring to the video of me pushing away mint chocolate flavored ice cream, right?"Then, he said, "Oh, actually, D.O. bought me a drink after I performed for my military musical not too long ago."He resumed, "I didn't know what flavor it was at first, because I didn't look at it that properly. But I found out that it was mint chocolate flavor soon after."He went on, "As I tasted it, I asked D.O., 'Is this mint chocolate?', and he asked me in surprise, 'Oh, do you not like mint chocolate?'"Yoon Ji Sung added with an awkward smile, "I mean, I drank that at that time, but yeah... I don't think I would go for mint chocolate flavored things if there were other choices for me."Under this video, fans left comments such as, "I understand. Mint chocolate flavors are often either love or hate! This is so funny!", "It looks like D.O. crossed the line there lol.", "Haha D.O. probably only wanted just share what he liked with you, oppa!" and so on.(Credit= 'STATV' YouTube)(SBS Star)