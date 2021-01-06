뉴스
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Donates Sanitary Pads to a NGO
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.06 17:27
Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation donated sanitary pads to those in need. 

On January 5, it was reported Seohyun's recent kind move. 

The report stated that Seohyun donated sanitary pads to one non-governmental organization. 
SeohyunThe sanitary pads are said to worth about 100 million won (approximately 92,000 dollars). 

The organization revealed that they are going to be given to children from financially-struggling families. 
SeohyunThrough the organization, Seohyun explained why she decided to make this donation. 

Seohyun said, "I wanted to somehow return the great love that I received last year." 

She continued, "I honestly hope that my donation will be a help to some." 
SeohyunMeanwhile, Seohyun recently wrapped up her drama 'Personal Life'. 

(Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
