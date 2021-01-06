[SBS Star] GOT7 YUGYEOM Reportedly Leaves JYP Entertainment & Joins AOMG

YUGYEOM of K-pop boy group GOT7 is reportedly considering parting ways with his current management agency, JYP Entertainment.On January 6, SPOTV News reported that YUGYEOM will be signing an exclusive contract with hip-hop label AOMG immediately after his contract with JYP Entertainment expires this month.The GOT7 member has reportedly gotten in touch with various management agencies, and has ultimately made his decision to join AOMG.In response to the report, GOT7's management agency JYP Entertainment told media, "We are still discussing various possibilities regarding GOT7 members' contracts. We will inform you when we are fully ready."In December last year, it was reported that another GOT7 member JINYOUNG had held meetings with BH Entertainment for his potential exclusive contract with the agency.Back then, JYP Entertainment revealed that they were discussing various possiblities with the members as GOT7's exclusive contract expires in January.JYP Entertainment's 7-member boy group GOT7 made its debut in 2014.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)