[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Ok Taec Yeon Spotted at the Script Reading of Their Upcoming Drama
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Ok Taec Yeon Spotted at the Script Reading of Their Upcoming Drama

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Ok Taec Yeon Spotted at the Script Reading of Their Upcoming Drama

Published 2021.01.06 15:05
Actor Song Joong Ki and singer/actor Ok Taec Yeon are ready to make their small screen comeback with the upcoming drama 'Vincenzo'.

On January 5, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Vincenzo' released photos from their recent script reading session with the cast members.
Vincenzo VincenzoDuring the session, the drama's lead actor Song Joong Ki impressed everyone with his diverse range of acting as his character becomes a dark hero to eliminate villains.

Ok Taec Yeon also brought his intern lawyer character to life; showing the character's clumsy side behind his handsome looks and sweet smile.
Vincenzo'Vincenzo' centers around the story of a Korean-Italian lawyer named 'Vincenzo Cassano' (Song Joong Ki), who moves back to Korea after a conflict within his organization.

After moving back to Korea, he joins forces with 'Hong Cha-young' (actress Jeon Yeo Bin), a veteran lawyer, to take down the villains who cannot be touched by the law.

Meanwhile, 'Vincenzo' is set to premiere next month.

(Credit= tvN Vincenzo)

(SBS Star) 
