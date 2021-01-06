[SBS Star] "Thank You, My Fans" Song Ji-hyo Welcomes Her 20th Debut Anniversary

Actress Song Ji-hyo expressed her gratitude to fans on her 20th debut anniversary.On January 5, Song Ji-hyo updated her Instagram with some new photos.The photos showed Song Ji-hyo was seen sitting on the floor, holding up special cakes in her hands.The cakes were in the shape of, "20♥SJH" in pastel colors.She looked ever so happy in these photos.Under this post, Song Ji-hyo wrote, "Thank you Baidu's Chinese fans for congratulating me on my 20th debut anniversary. This is such an excellent start to a new year."She resumed, "I would like to thank all my fans for the love and support that you gave me. They are the reasons why I can keep going."Lastly, she added, "I will keep doing my best this year to return your love and support."Song Ji-hyo entered the entertainment industry as a model for a fashion magazine in January 2001.She featured in many commercials before making acting debut with a 2003 movie 'Whispering Corridors 3: Wishing Stairs'.(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)