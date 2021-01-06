[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Minho & Lee Seung Gi Talk About Their Collaboration During a Video Call

Actor Lee Minho and singer Lee Seung Gi hinted at their upcoming collaboration.On January 5, Lee Minho updated his Instagram with a new video titled, 'Leeminhofilm x Leeseunggi 2021.01.06 Open'.The video showed Lee Minho and Lee Seung Gi having a video phone conversation.After greeting each other with a bright smile, Lee Minho asked Lee Seung Gi what he was up to.Lee Seung Gi answered, "I was reading a script, but had trouble concentrating on it."Then, Lee Seung Gi said, "You started your YouTube channel, right? It's 'Leeminho Film', isn't it? I watched all your videos."He continued, "As I was watching them, I thought we should meet up and make some videos together. Since my new album is out and all..."Lee Minho responded, "Okay, I'll make sure to check out all of your new songs before we see each other."Upon hearing the two stars' unexpected collaboration news, fans all jumped and screamed in excitement.(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)