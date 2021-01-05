뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo to Make a Comeback with 'Descendants of the Sun' Writer's New Drama
Published 2021.01.05 17:11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo to Make a Comeback with Descendants of the Sun Writers New Drama
Actress Song Hye Kyo is confirmed to make her small screen comeback with scriptwriter Kim Eun-sook's new drama.

On January 5, it was reported that Song Hye Kyo plans on making a drama comeback within this year with a new project written by Kim Eun-sook.
Song Hye Kyo to Make a Comeback with 'Descendants of the Sun' Writer's New DramaOne industry insider told media, "Kim Eun-sook is currently preparing a new drama that is expected to begin production in the first half of 2021. The female lead will be Song Hye Kyo."

Song Hye Kyo and Kim Eun-sook previously worked together for the 2016 hit drama series 'Descendants of the Sun'.
Song Hye Kyo to Make a Comeback with 'Descendants of the Sun' Writer's New DramaIn response to the report, the upcoming drama's production company Hwa & Dam confirmed, "It is true that Song Hye Kyo has been cast as the female lead of scriptwriter Kim Eun-sook's new drama."

According to reports, the drama is expected to premiere in early 2022.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, KBS)

(SBS Star) 
