[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Treats Shin Sae Kyoung to a Truck Loaded with Tasty Snacks

Actress Shin Sae Kyoung received a snack truck from another actress Park Bo Young.On January 4, Shin Sae Kyoung updated her Instagram with some new photos.In the photos, Shin Sae Kyoung posed in front of a mint green snack truck.On the snack truck, it said, "Hey there, Sae Kyoung. It's me. From Park Bo Young."Next to the snack truck, Park Bo Young playfully wrote, "By the way, I'm not sending you this because I can't forget the taste of your macarons or anything."She continued, "I'm also not asking you to make more for me. I'm only telling the truth here, really!"Under this post, Shin Sae Kyoung wrote, "I will make macarons for you as many times as you want!"Both born in 1990, Park Bo Young and Shin Sae Kyoung are known to be good friends.(Credit= 'sjkuksee' Instagram, BH Entertainment)(SBS Star)