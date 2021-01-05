뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Treats Shin Sae Kyoung to a Truck Loaded with Tasty Snacks
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Treats Shin Sae Kyoung to a Truck Loaded with Tasty Snacks

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Treats Shin Sae Kyoung to a Truck Loaded with Tasty Snacks

Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.05 13:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Treats Shin Sae Kyoung to a Truck Loaded with Tasty Snacks
Actress Shin Sae Kyoung received a snack truck from another actress Park Bo Young. 

On January 4, Shin Sae Kyoung updated her Instagram with some new photos. 

In the photos, Shin Sae Kyoung posed in front of a mint green snack truck. 
Park Bo YoungOn the snack truck, it said, "Hey there, Sae Kyoung. It's me. From Park Bo Young." 

Next to the snack truck, Park Bo Young playfully wrote, "By the way, I'm not sending you this because I can't forget the taste of your macarons or anything." 

She continued, "I'm also not asking you to make more for me. I'm only telling the truth here, really!" 

Under this post, Shin Sae Kyoung wrote, "I will make macarons for you as many times as you want!" 
Park Bo YoungBoth born in 1990, Park Bo Young and Shin Sae Kyoung are known to be good friends. 

(Credit= 'sjkuksee' Instagram, BH Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.