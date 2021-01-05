뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bom Gears Up for Her Comeback; Loses a Drastic Amount of Weight
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.05 11:23
K-pop artist Park Bom loses a shocking amount of weight. 

On January 4, Park Bom surprised everyone with her update on Instagram. 

The update included photos of Park Bom that showed before and after going on a diet. 
Park BomAlong with the photos, Park Bom wrote, "That's how I was at 'Grand Bell Awards' last year. I was really shocked myself."

She continued, "After that, I decided to go on a diet. I was 70kg (154lbs), but am now 59kg (130lbs). It certainly wasn't easy to be on a diet at the same time as taking medication for my attention deficit disorder." 

She went on, "But I'm so happy that I kept going with it. I feel healthier. I won't return to the way I looked then. I'm planning on making a comeback soon. Please look forward to it!"  
Park BomAfter seeing her change, many left comments such as, "Wow! Good job, unnie!", "I'm sure this was hard. So proud of you for it!", "Definitely can't wait for your return!" and so on. 

(Credit= '쥬비스다이어트JUVIS' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
