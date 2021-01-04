뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Buys a House in Itaewon for Multi-billion Won
Lee Narin

Published 2021.01.04 15:15 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK purchased a multi-billion won house in Itaewon. 

On January 4, news outlet Etoday reported that JUNGKOOK purchased a house in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. 
JUNGKOOKThe report stated that JUNGKOOK bought this two-story house for 7.63 billion won (approximately 7 million dollars) back in November 2020. 

It is said the total floor area of the house is 230.74㎡ (2483.66 ft²), and it is situated on 637㎡ (approximately 6856.61ft²) land. 
JUNGKOOKBuilt in 1976, it is located in the area in Itaewon-dong where a great number of diplomats live. 

This neighborhood is only about five minutes drive from BTS' current dorm.

In response to this report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm anything regarding this, as it is our artist's private matter."
JUNGKOOKLast October, JUNGKOOK sold his 'Trimage' apartment unit for 2.05 billion won (approximately 1.89 million dollars) which he purchased for 1.95 billion won (approximately 1.8 million dollars) in October 2018. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
