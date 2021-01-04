[SBS Star] RAIN Shares Whether His Two Daughters Look More like Him or Kim Tae-hee

Singer RAIN shared who his two daughters look more like; him or his wife actress Kim Tae-hee.On December 2 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', RAIN and singer J.Y. Park made a guest appearance.While on the topic of family, the hosts asked RAIN about his two daughters, "Do they look more like you or your wife?"RAIN answered, "They show a stronger resemblance to my wife. They both have her eyes."He continued, "As you can see, I don't have a double eyelid. But my daughters have double eyelids."Then, J.Y. Park commented, "I have two daughters myself as well, and our family often hang out with RAIN's family."He resumed, "When we meet, we talk about our daughters a lot. As we have four girls in total, we planned to produce a girl group together in the future."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January 2017.The couple's first daughter was born in October 2017, and the second one in September 2019.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Coupang)(SBS Star)