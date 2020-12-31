뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Eugene's Ever So Beautiful Early Debut Photos Catch the Eye of Many
[SBS Star] 'The Penthouse' Eugene's Ever So Beautiful Early Debut Photos Catch the Eye of Many

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.31
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Penthouse Eugenes Ever So Beautiful Early Debut Photos Catch the Eye of Many
K-pop star-turned-actress Eugene's early debut photos are attracting the attention of many people. 

In light of the success of her current drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Eugene is the talk of the town throughout popular online communities. 
EugeneRecently, fans started looking back at photos of Eugene in her early debut days when she was K-pop girl group S.E.S.'s member. 

Eugene made debut as a member of S.E.S. in November 1997 with an album 'I'm Your Girl'. 

At that time, Eugene was unbelievably popular among men and women for her cute yet gorgeous appearance. 
EugeneThe photos that fans shared showed Eugene's youthful days when she was dominating the K-pop world with her beauty. 

Her beauty certainly still stands out, but she truly was stunningly beautiful back then. 

It was no wonder why she was so popular back in the day. 

Upon seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "Wow, how beautiful!", "I'm in love!", "She was legendary." and so on. 
Eugene(Credit= Online Community, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.