[SBS Star] Lee Minho Makes Donation to Help Children Who Are Abused in the Home
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Makes Donation to Help Children Who Are Abused in the Home

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.31 16:49
Actor Lee Minho showed his kind and thoughtful gesture to help abused children. 

On December 31, Lee Minho's management agency MYM shared news regarding the actor. 

The agency revealed that Lee Minho donated 50 million won (approximately 46,000 dollars) to three different humanitarian and development organizations back on December 28. 

The three are organizations that specialize in aiding disadvantaged children and adolescents in Korea. 
Lee MinhoAccording to the agency, Lee Minho has taken his interest in issues about child abuse for a long time. 

Recently, he came across the fact that children are more exposed to physical violence in the home as families are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After finding out about it, Lee Minho immediately decided he wanted to help those children in desperate need. 
Lee MinhoThe organizations stated that Lee Minho's donation will be used to provide psychological treatment to children who are victims of abuse. 

In addition to this, they are planning on providing sessions to improve the relationship between family members to those needed homes. 

Upon hearing the news, the public has been giving positive responses on Lee Minho's charitable move. 
Lee Minho(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.