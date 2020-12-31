뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Chooses to Make Her Small Screen Comeback with a Drama Adaptation of a Hit Webtoon
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.31 15:42
Actress Kim Go-eun has confirmed to star in a drama adaptation of a popular webtoon 'Yumi's Cells'.

On December 31, it was announced that Kim Go-eun is going to lead an upcoming drama 'Yumi's Cells' (literal translation). 
Kim Go-eunProduced by author Lee Dong-gun, the webtoon 'Yumi's Cells' accumulated over 3.2 billion views on NAVER―the biggest web portal in Korea. 

'Yumi's Cells' tells the story of a woman in her 30s named 'Yumi' from the point of view of her brain cells in her head controlling her thoughts, feelings and actions. 

Yumi is an ordinary office worker who consistently sees growth in her love life as well as career. 
Kim Go-eunAfter being cast as Yumi, Kim Go-eun commented, "Here is why I think the story of an ordinary woman Yumi was appealing to so many people." 

She continued, "Yumi's story made a lot of people laugh and cry, and I think it was because of how relatable it was to their own lives." 

She added with a smile, "I highly anticipate the journey as Yumi that is waiting for me." 
Kim Go-eunMeanwhile, 'Yumi's Cells' is planned to kick off shooting in the first half of 2021. 

(Credit= 'ggonekim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
