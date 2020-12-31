뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXID HANI Talks About Being "Saved" by 'UP & DOWN' Fancam
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] EXID HANI Talks About Being "Saved" by 'UP & DOWN' Fancam

[SBS Star] EXID HANI Talks About Being "Saved" by 'UP & DOWN' Fancam

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.31 13:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXID HANI Talks About Being "Saved" by UP & DOWN Fancam
HANI of K-pop girl group EXID shared how happy she is about the level of attention that her notable 'UP & DOWN' fancam attracted. 

On December 30 episode of Mnet's television show 'Running Girls', HANI and the cast were seen watching HANI's viral 'UP & DOWN' fancam that was the talk of the town some years ago. 
HANIWhile watching the fancam, CHUNG HA commented, "HANI is all about this fancam. She looks so pretty in it." 

HANI said, "That was actually almost our last performance, because we were thinking of disbanding at that time. If it wasn't for that fancam, I wouldn't be here right now."

SUNMI responded, "Yeah, 'UP & DOWN' became a hit song after the fancam, so I get what you mean." 
HANIHANI said, "I felt like I had been saved by that fancam then. It felt as if I had finally been found by someone after being lost in the woods for ages." 

She went on, "I honestly couldn't believe that sort of thing happened to someone like me. I was really happy."  
HANIEXID made debut in February 2012, but the group did not get much attention from the public. 

When EXID released 'UP & DOWN' in August 2014, the song remained at the bottom of music charts until HANI's fancam went around online about two months after. 

(Credit= Mnet Running Girls, 'pharki' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.