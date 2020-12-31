[SBS Star] EXID HANI Talks About Being "Saved" by 'UP & DOWN' Fancam



(SBS Star)

HANI of K-pop girl group EXID shared how happy she is about the level of attention that her notable 'UP & DOWN' fancam attracted.On December 30 episode of Mnet's television show 'Running Girls', HANI and the cast were seen watching HANI's viral 'UP & DOWN' fancam that was the talk of the town some years ago.While watching the fancam, CHUNG HA commented, "HANI is all about this fancam. She looks so pretty in it."HANI said, "That was actually almost our last performance, because we were thinking of disbanding at that time. If it wasn't for that fancam, I wouldn't be here right now."SUNMI responded, "Yeah, 'UP & DOWN' became a hit song after the fancam, so I get what you mean."HANI said, "I felt like I had been saved by that fancam then. It felt as if I had finally been found by someone after being lost in the woods for ages."She went on, "I honestly couldn't believe that sort of thing happened to someone like me. I was really happy."EXID made debut in February 2012, but the group did not get much attention from the public.When EXID released 'UP & DOWN' in August 2014, the song remained at the bottom of music charts until HANI's fancam went around online about two months after.(Credit= Mnet Running Girls, 'pharki' YouTube)