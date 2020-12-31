[SBS Star] aespa WINTER's Pre-debut Performance Photos Unveil Online

WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa's pre-debut performance photos were shared online.Recently, some past photos of WINTER started to go viral online.The photos were initially posted on one of the biggest K-pop online communities in Korea.The uploader stated that the photos were taken during WINTER and her friends' performance in the past.In the photos, WINTER is seen dancing alongside her friends with stylish casual clothes on.Previously when asepa made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', WINTER shared how she got into SM Entertainment.At that time, she said, "I got scouted by SM Entertainment's casting director after performing at a dance festival."After seeing these pre-debut performance photos, many fans speculated that this may be the dance festival WINTER was talking about on the radio show.Following years of training at SM Entertainment, WINTER made debut as a member of aespa on November 17.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)