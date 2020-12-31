뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] aespa WINTER's Pre-debut Performance Photos Unveil Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] aespa WINTER's Pre-debut Performance Photos Unveil Online

[SBS Star] aespa WINTER's Pre-debut Performance Photos Unveil Online

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.31 11:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] aespa WINTERs Pre-debut Performance Photos Unveil Online
WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa's pre-debut performance photos were shared online. 

Recently, some past photos of WINTER started to go viral online. 

The photos were initially posted on one of the biggest K-pop online communities in Korea. 

The uploader stated that the photos were taken during WINTER and her friends' performance in the past. 

In the photos, WINTER is seen dancing alongside her friends with stylish casual clothes on. 
WINTER WINTERPreviously when asepa made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', WINTER shared how she got into SM Entertainment. 

At that time, she said, "I got scouted by SM Entertainment's casting director after performing at a dance festival." 

After seeing these pre-debut performance photos, many fans speculated that this may be the dance festival WINTER was talking about on the radio show. 
WINTERFollowing years of training at SM Entertainment, WINTER made debut as a member of aespa on November 17. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.