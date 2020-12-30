뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Says Some Girl Group Members Laughed at Her Funky Hairstyle During 2NE1 Days
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.30
K-pop artist DARA revealed that some members of girl groups laughed at her hairstyle in the past.

On December 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in the House', DARA made a guest appearance. 
DARADuring the talk, the hosts mentioned DARA's unique past hairstyles that attracted a lot of attention. 

Then, the host HeeChul asked, "Which hairstyle gave you the hardest time? Was it the palm tree hairstyle?" 

DARA answered, "Surprisingly not. There was this other hairstyle that I had when we were promoting 'I Am the Best'. I had put my hair up completely." 

She went on, "It was the kind of like the hair that Vegeta from Dragon Ball had. An unbelievable amount of hair gel and spray were used that it took me like two to three hours to wash them all off."
DARAThe K-pop star resumed, "I had always been confident with any kind of hairstyles that I had, but not with this one. I couldn't even get off our van; the thought of it scared me a little."  

She continued, "So, I checked my appearance with my fellow members before getting off the van. They said I looked okay, so I got off the van." 

She carried on, "As soon as I stepped out of the van, some girl group members looked at me and laughed at me. That really hurt me." 

She laughingly added, "Thankfully though, a lot of members of boy groups thought my hair was cool." 
DARA(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.