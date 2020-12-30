뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Does Not Know William & Bentley Hammington?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.30 17:15 View Count
It turned out K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA does not know who Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's two sons William and Bentley Hammington are.

On December 28, SUGA held an audio-only live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE. 

At one point during the live broadcast, SUGA took time to read some comments that fans wrote in the comment section. 
SUGAWhile doing so, SUGA came across a comment telling him, "William, Bentley are big fans of BTS." 

After SUGA read this comment out loud, he mumbled to himself, "What is William Bentley? Is that a name of a new car model or something?" 

Then, fans started telling him they were sons of Sam Hammington, and they currently appear on KBS' television show 'Return of the Superman'. 
William and Bentley HammingtonSUGA commented, "Oh, they are Sam Hammington's sons? They have cool names."

Following that, he said, "So, you are ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom). I hope you are always happy, Bentley." 

As he said this in a way as if he was talking to an elderly, fans could not stop laughing for ages. 
SUGAWilliam and Bentley Hammington are widely known to be huge fans of BTS. 

This Christmas, the boys were even seen receiving BTS' merchandise from Santa Claus. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'bentleyhammington' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
