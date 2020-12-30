[SBS Star] gugudan's Agency Announces the Group's Disbandment

K-pop girl group gugudan's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment just announced the official disbandment of the group.On December 30, Jellyfish Entertainment shared an announcement on gugudan's official fan community.According to the announcement, gugudan will be ceasing all group activities on December 31.Jellyfish Entertainment's announcement reads as follows:Hello, this is Jellyfish Entertainment.First, we would like to thank fans who have sent their love and support to gugudan.We are writing this announcement to inform you of our official position regarding gugudan's future group activities.gugudan members, who have been working hard and have been well loved since their debut, will be ending official group activities on December 31.We have agreed to end the group activities after a series of long and in-depth discussions between the company and the artists.Although the group activities will be over, we will do our best to provide our full support to the members' personal activities including music and acting.Thank you again for your warm support for gugudan, and we would like to sincerely apologize to fans for the sudden news.Please continue to send your love and support to the members who will be embarking on their new paths.gugudan originally debuted as a nine-member group in June 2016, and one of its members Hyebin left the group in 2018.The group's last music release before the disbandment was in November 2018.(Credit= Jellyfish Entertainment)(SBS Star)