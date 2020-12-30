[SBS Star] Jang Dong-yoon Falls Off a Horse While Filming His Upcoming Drama

Actor Jang Dong-yoon fell off a horse while filming his upcoming drama 'Joseon Exorcist'.On December 29, Jang Dong-yoon's management agency Dongyi Company shared news about the actor.The agency said, "Jang Dong-yoon suddenly fell off a horse while filming 'Joseon Exorcist' today. He injured his elbow. Fortunately, he wasn't injured that badly."They continued, "But we are planning on keeping an eye on his elbow for about a month. During that time, he will get his elbow examined every now and then."Regarding the news, 'Joseon Exorcist' broadcasting station SBS stated, "We were told that Jang Dong Yoon's elbow was luckily just bruised."They continued, "The filming for our drama was put on hold following the accident, but we will be kicking off the shooting again once Jang Dong Yoon gets back after getting some rest."They added, "We apologize for causing you concern, and will do all we can to make sure to keep our cast and staff safe at all times."'Joseon Exorcist' is a fantasy historical drama about demons coming back to life after being killed by one of the royal families of Joseon dynasty.In the drama, Jang Dong Yoon plays the role of Price Chungnyeong, who is only interested in learning academics.After experiencing a crisis caused by demonic spirits though, he fights against the evil in order to protect the people of his kingdom.'Joseon Exorcist' is scheduled to air March 2021.(Credit= 'dongyicompany.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)