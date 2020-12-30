뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Dong-yoon Falls Off a Horse While Filming His Upcoming Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jang Dong-yoon Falls Off a Horse While Filming His Upcoming Drama

[SBS Star] Jang Dong-yoon Falls Off a Horse While Filming His Upcoming Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.30 15:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Dong-yoon Falls Off a Horse While Filming His Upcoming Drama
Actor Jang Dong-yoon fell off a horse while filming his upcoming drama 'Joseon Exorcist'. 

On December 29, Jang Dong-yoon's management agency Dongyi Company shared news about the actor. 

The agency said, "Jang Dong-yoon suddenly fell off a horse while filming 'Joseon Exorcist' today. He injured his elbow. Fortunately, he wasn't injured that badly." 

They continued, "But we are planning on keeping an eye on his elbow for about a month. During that time, he will get his elbow examined every now and then." 
Jang Dong YoonRegarding the news, 'Joseon Exorcist' broadcasting station SBS stated, "We were told that Jang Dong Yoon's elbow was luckily just bruised." 

They continued, "The filming for our drama was put on hold following the accident, but we will be kicking off the shooting again once Jang Dong Yoon gets back after getting some rest." 

They added, "We apologize for causing you concern, and will do all we can to make sure to keep our cast and staff safe at all times." 
Jang Dong Yoon'Joseon Exorcist' is a fantasy historical drama about demons coming back to life after being killed by one of the royal families of Joseon dynasty. 

In the drama, Jang Dong Yoon plays the role of Price Chungnyeong, who is only interested in learning academics. 

After experiencing a crisis caused by demonic spirits though, he fights against the evil in order to protect the people of his kingdom. 
Jang Dong Yoon'Joseon Exorcist' is scheduled to air March 2021. 

(Credit= 'dongyicompany.official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.