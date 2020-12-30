[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Is Turning Into a Millionaire in His Next Project?

Actor Lee Sang Yun is in talks to lead a new drama as a millionaire.On December 30, news outlet My Daily reported that Lee Sang Yun has confirmed to join SBS' upcoming drama 'One the Woman'.'One the Woman' depicts a journey of a corrupted prosecuting attorney Cho Yeon-ju, trying to find her lost memory.One day after an unexpected incident, Cho Yeon-ju wakes up as a good wife of a millionaire Han Seung-wook.Han Seung-wook is a romantic guy who still has a longing for his first love deep in his heart.According to the report, Lee Sang Yun was cast as Han Seung-wook.Regarding this report though, SBS stated that nothing has been confirmed yet.The broadcasting company said, "It isn't true that Lee Sang Yun confirmed his appearance in our drama. It's still being talked."They continued, "At the moment, not only Lee Sang Yun but actress Kim Ah-joong is also considering joining the drama as the lead cast."Meanwhile, 'One the Woman' is scheduled to be broadcast in the second half of next year.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)