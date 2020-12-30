[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Becomes the First K-pop Artist to Print on Burj Khalifa for His Birthday

2020 bday support PART 26



The Burj Khalifa



12.29 18:50 (Dubai Time, 23:50 KST)



Theme Song: Winter Bear By V



First support in the world’s tallest structure and the largest music fountain for a Kpop Star bday ad.



Happy 26th bday����@BTS_twt @BurjKhalifa #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/jUqQnBuzOd — CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) December 25, 2020

V of K-pop boy group BTS got his own light show on the facade of Burj Khalifa in celebration of his birthday.On December 30, V welcomed his 25th birthday.In order to celebrate his birthday, V's Chinese fandom prepared something very special for him.The fandom decided to put on a birthday light show for him at Burj Khalifa, the United Arab Emirates―the tallest building in the world.Via Twitter, they said, "After a long period of application, finalization, review and modification, thanks to V's global top reputation, influence and positive personal image, we got an amazing opportunity."They continued, "We are very honored to obtain the opportunity making the world's first K-Pop individual artist to print on Burj Khalifa with a stunning three-minute sound and light show."It was revealed that the special light and sound show will be accompanied by a water show at the Dubai Fountain, swaying to V's ballad track 'Winter Bear', that is sang entirely in English.Then on December 29 6:50PM (local time), the three-minute birthday show took place.To see this amazing show, a great number of people gathered around the building.They were seen taking a photo/video of the show, and repeatedly going, "Wow" while watching it.(Credit= 'BurjKhalifa' 'KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_' Twitter)(SBS Star)