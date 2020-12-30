뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE to Make Their Solo Debuts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE to Make Their Solo Debuts

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE to Make Their Solo Debuts

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.30 11:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE to Make Their Solo Debuts
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's LISA and ROSÉ are confirmed to make their long-awaited debuts as solo artists soon.

On December 30, it was reported that BLACKPINK ROSÉ will be filming her solo debut music video in mid-January next year.

In response to the report, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment gave an official statement revealing that both ROSÉ and LISA are set to make their solo debuts.
BLACKPINKYG Entertainment stated, "Both ROSÉ and LISA are currently carrying out the necessary steps for their solo music releases. It is true that there are plans for them to film their music videos soon."

The agency added, "Since JISOO is scheduled to film her drama 'Snowdrop', ROSÉ and LISA will release their solo music first. We will release more details including time frames through an official announcement."
BLACKPINKBLACKPINK debuted in August 2016, and JENNIE was the only member who has had a solo career with her single 'SOLO' released in 2018.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.