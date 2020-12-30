[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE to Make Their Solo Debuts

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's LISA and ROSÉ are confirmed to make their long-awaited debuts as solo artists soon.On December 30, it was reported that BLACKPINK ROSÉ will be filming her solo debut music video in mid-January next year.In response to the report, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment gave an official statement revealing that both ROSÉ and LISA are set to make their solo debuts.YG Entertainment stated, "Both ROSÉ and LISA are currently carrying out the necessary steps for their solo music releases. It is true that there are plans for them to film their music videos soon."The agency added, "Since JISOO is scheduled to film her drama 'Snowdrop', ROSÉ and LISA will release their solo music first. We will release more details including time frames through an official announcement."BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016, and JENNIE was the only member who has had a solo career with her single 'SOLO' released in 2018.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)