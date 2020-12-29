뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sharon Stone Falls in Love with "Baby Mochi" BTS JIMIN?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Sharon Stone Falls in Love with "Baby Mochi" BTS JIMIN?

[SBS Star] Sharon Stone Falls in Love with "Baby Mochi" BTS JIMIN?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.29 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sharon Stone Falls in Love with "Baby Mochi" BTS JIMIN?
American actress Sharon Stone shared her love for JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS. 

Last month, BTS featured in CBS' television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'―one of America's biggest talk shows. 

At that time, BTS performed two of their latest songs 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite'. 
 

During 'Dynamite', JIMIN turned into the host for the show, and 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' shared a photo of this on Instagram. 

In the caption, they wrote, "The Late Late Show with Baby Mochi has a nice ring to it." 

While looking back at the post, one fan discovered that Sharon Stone had left a comment under this post then. 

The actress had written, "Adorable." in the comment section. 

It seemed like Sharon Stone could not resist JIMIN's charms and completely fell in love with him. 
JIMINAfter finding out about this, fans shared their excitement. 

They said things like, "Oh my! I can't believe Sharon Stone actually left that comment!", "Yeah, we all get it. He's just too cute, isn't he?", "Welcome to the fandom, Sharon unnie!" and more. 

(Credit= 'latelateshow' 'sharonstone' Instagram, 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.