[SBS Star] Sharon Stone Falls in Love with "Baby Mochi" BTS JIMIN?

American actress Sharon Stone shared her love for JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS.Last month, BTS featured in CBS' television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'―one of America's biggest talk shows.At that time, BTS performed two of their latest songs 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite'.During 'Dynamite', JIMIN turned into the host for the show, and 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' shared a photo of this on Instagram.In the caption, they wrote, "The Late Late Show with Baby Mochi has a nice ring to it."While looking back at the post, one fan discovered that Sharon Stone had left a comment under this post then.The actress had written, "Adorable." in the comment section.It seemed like Sharon Stone could not resist JIMIN's charms and completely fell in love with him.After finding out about this, fans shared their excitement.They said things like, "Oh my! I can't believe Sharon Stone actually left that comment!", "Yeah, we all get it. He's just too cute, isn't he?", "Welcome to the fandom, Sharon unnie!" and more.(Credit= 'latelateshow' 'sharonstone' Instagram, 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' YouTube)(SBS Star)