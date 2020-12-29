[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Says He Asks Kim Tae-hee to Keep This One Rule in the House

Singer RAIN shared that there is one rule that he asks his wife actress Kim Tae-hee to keep in the house.On December 27 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', RAIN joined the talk.During the talk, the host Shin Dong-yeop asked RAIN how much of the housework he does at home.RAIN answered with a smile, "I get most of my stuff done by myself. So, I don't get told off much."He continued, "For instance, I always buy all the food that I want to eat. When I want to eat it, I ask my family if they want to eat it with me."He went on, "If they say no, I make a portion for myself, and wash the dishes after I'm done with the food."Then, another host Seo Jang-hoon asked RAIN an interesting question.He asked, "What do you do when your wife comes and asks if she could have a little? Do you usually give some to her?"RAIN shook his head side to side and responded, "No. That's like the rule of our house. It's just no. She actually did that before, and I said no."The singer carried on, "Let me explain this. So, there is an amount of food that I have to eat for a meal, and I can't have less than that."He resumed, "The kids are an exception though. I'd usually cook them something before I eat, but if they ask for some of mine, I would give them a bit.He laughingly added, "Over time, I learned that I should just make slightly more of my food. These days, I make slightly more."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, Coupang)(SBS Star)