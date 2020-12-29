뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Reveals that She Has Recently Fulfilled Her Lifelong Desire to Gain Weight
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.29 15:49 View Count
[SBS Star] DARA Reveals that She Has Recently Fulfilled Her Lifelong Desire to Gain Weight
K-pop artist DARA happily shared that she has recently fulfilled her lifelong desire to gain weight. 

During the recent recording for KBS' television show 'Problem Child in the House', DARA talked about her weight. 
DARADARA said, "I've never gone over 40kg (88lbs) in my life. My weight has always stayed around 38kg (84lbs)." 

She continued, "I don't generally have that much appetite, but I also just don't tend to eat anything when I'm sick or busy."  

She resumed, "Ever since when I was young, I wished to put on weight. I've never gone on a diet in my life. Instead, I had to try to gain weight." 
DARAThen, DARA revealed that her clothes do not fit her anymore, because she has gained weight lately. 

DARA excitedly said, "I've gained like 7-8kg (15-18lbs) recently, and it's all thanks to comediennes Kim Sook and Park Na-rae." 

She went on, "I became close to them while shooting 'Video Star' together, and am spending a lot of time hanging out with them these days." 

She added, "As they love eating so much, I started eating more and more when I was with them and enjoy eating. Now, I can't wear the clothes that I owned before."
DARA(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
