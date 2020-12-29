뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Soon Tells How Beautiful Lee Hyo-ri Is While Lying Around on the Floor Together
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.29 13:51 View Count
Singer Lee Sang Soon was seen telling his wife K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri how beautiful she is. 

On December 28, singer Uhm Junghwa shared a new video on her YouTube channel. 

The video showed Uhm Junghwa inviting Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang Soon over to her house. 

When Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang Soon entered the house, they rushed to the living room and comfortably lied down on the floor as if they were at their own house. 
Lee Sang Soon and Lee Hyo-riLee Hyo-ri said to Uhm Junghwa, "I think you are truly incredible, unnie. You are always way ahead of the trend. You have the ability to read the trend." 

As Uhm Junghwa's fan, Lee Sang Soon responded, "I'm with you. Noona has always led the trend. She was a trendsetter." 

Lee Hyo-ri commented with a smile, "I feel like you know how to spot amazing women." 
Lee Sang Soon and Lee Hyo-riLee Sang Soo chuckled and said, "Of course I do. Thanks to this awesome ability, I've only dated amazing women in my life." 

Then, Lee Hyo-ri started giving him a death stare and Lee Sang Soon noticed the look on her face. 

Lee Sang Soon looked at Lee Hyo-ri in the eye and noted, "But you are the most beautiful one out of all.", making Lee Hyo-ri burst into laughter. 
 

(Credit= 'Umaizing 엄정화tv' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.