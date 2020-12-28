뉴스
[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Shrugs to ARMY's Message, "It May Be Good to Refrain from Mentioning BTS"
[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Shrugs to ARMY's Message, "It May Be Good to Refrain from Mentioning BTS"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.28 18:12 Updated 2020.12.28 18:14 View Count
Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington shrugged his shoulders to a message that was sent to him by one fan of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On December 26, Sam Hammington took to his Twitter to share screenshots of messages he recently received from one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom). 
Sam HammingtonIn the message, the fan wrote, "Hi, I'm a fan of your family as well as BTS. I was really happy to find out that your family was also a fan of BTS." 

He/she continued, "I've decided to message you after seeing some posts on your Twitter. There are lots of ARMY on Twitter, but there are also lots of anti-fans and mean people on it." 

He/she resumed, "So, I actually think it would be better for you to stop using Twitter if you can, but if you must, just ignore those people. I hope your family only see good things." 

He/she went on, "I'm a bit cautious to say all this, but I'm just worried. I believe there are many people out there who will feel uncomfortable when you mention BTS. Please keep this in mind." 
Sam HammingtonThen, the fan apologized, "I'm sorry if my message made you feel uncomfortable." 

He/she added, "I know you are a great parent, but your children are very much loved, and I felt like it's never bad to be careful. I really love the boys. I'll always be rooting for your family!" 

Along with the screenshots, Sam Hammington wrote, "I'm not sure how I should take messages like these." 
Sam HammingtonSam Hammington and his two sons―William and Bentley Hammington―are known to be huge fans of BTS. 

(Credit= 'samhammington' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.