[SBS Star] RAIN Talks About Kim Jong-kook Being at the Gym All the Time, Even on Holidays

Singer RAIN talked about another singer Kim Jong-kook's obsession with the gym.On December 27 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', RAIN joined the talk.During the opening, RAIN said, "There is something that I actually want to say about Jong-kook."He said, "Ever since I made debut, I've been compared to a lot with Jong-kook. To be more specific, our bodies quite frequently have been compared."The singer continued, "If I don't have anything special to do on a holiday such as Christmas Eve, I go to the gym. There is always somebody familiar there though, and it's Jong-kook."He laughingly went on, "Sometimes, I hit the gym at like two or three in the morning to avoid other gym-goers. When I get there, I hear this loud roaring sound, and it's Jong-kook."Lastly, he added, "Honestly, I don't want to work out with him, because we are not on the same level. He's huge, you know."Upon hearing this, Kim Jong-kook's mother commented, "Ah yes, this is very true."She resumed while shaking her head side to side, "He always goes to the gym. He would find time to go even on holidays."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)