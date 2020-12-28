뉴스
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. to Complete His Military Service; Currently On His Final Vacation
Published 2020.12.28 17:09
D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO, who is currently on his final leave, will be discharged from the military without returning to the base.

On December 28, D.O.'s management agency SM Entertainment stated that the singer/actor is currently on his final military leave and will be discharged on January 25, 2021.
D.O.D.O. will not return to the base after his leave, in accordance with the military's instructions aimed to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.

SM Entertainment added that there will be no separate event for fans on the day of D.O.'s discharge.
D.O.D.O. enlisted in the military in July 2019 as an active-duty soldier, and he participated in the military musical 'Return: The Promise of the Day' during his service.

He is the second EXO member to complete his mandatory military duty after the group's oldest member XIUMIN.
D.O.Meanwhile, D.O. has already chosen his comeback project, a film titled 'The Moon' (tentative title).

(Credit= 'mma9090' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
