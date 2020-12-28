뉴스
[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Reveals to Have Got Beaten Up by a Stranger While Trying to Help a Woman
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.28 16:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Reveals to Have Got Beaten Up by a Stranger While Trying to Help a Woman
K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho revealed to have got beaten up by a stranger while trying to help a woman on the street. 

On December 24 episode of over-the-top content platform wavve's original show 'About Time', U-KNOW Yunho made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, U-KNOW Yunho talked about an online post about him that went around in May. 
Lee Soo GeunPreviously in May, an anonymous person shared a post about U-KNOW Yunho on a popular online community. 

This person said, "Every celebrity I've seen was all the same except for U-KNOW Yunho. I found out that he wasn't faking his personality."

He/she continued, "Not too long ago, I went to have some fried chicken in Cheongdam-dong. When I was just looking out the window, I saw a middle-aged man and woman getting into a fight on the street." 

He/she went on, "That was when I saw U-KNOW Yunho. He went up to them and tried to stop their fight. While doing so, he got beaten up by the guy a little as well." 

Lastly, he/she added, "I was surprised that he went that far to help the woman, because there was nobody around at that time. His kindness was real." 
U-KNOW YunhoRegarding this online post, U-KNOW Yunho said, "Ah yes, I remember this incident. The woman was in her 60s, and it seemed like the man was in his 40s. He was hitting her." 

He resumed, "While stopping their fight, I got hit by the man a couple of times, but I was able to stop him in the end. I called the cops, and they took care of it afterwards." 
U-KNOW YunhoAfter watching the show, fans left comments such as, "U-KNOW Yunho is such a great guy!", "He is handsome inside and out.", "What do I have to do to marry you, oppa?" and so on. 

(Credit= wavve About Time, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
