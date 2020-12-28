뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] INFINITE L Announces His Enlistment Plan of Joining the Marine Corps
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] INFINITE L Announces His Enlistment Plan of Joining the Marine Corps

[SBS Star] INFINITE L Announces His Enlistment Plan of Joining the Marine Corps

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.28 16:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] INFINITE L Announces His Enlistment Plan of Joining the Marine Corps
K-pop boy group INFINITE's member/actor L (Kim Myung-soo) will be enlisting in the Marine Corps next year.

On December 28, it was reported that L was recently accepted into the Marine Corps and is expected to enlist at the end of February 2021.
LOne insider told media that the idol-turned-actor is currently busy preparing a surprise gift for his fans before enlistment.

In response to the news report, L's management agency Management Esang shared, "Kim Myung-soo applied for the Marine Corps and was accepted into it. He will join the Marine Corps at the end of February next year."
LAlthough he departed from his initial agency Woollim Entertainment, L is still part of INFINITE.

He then established himself as a rising actor through many dramas including 'Ms. Hammurabi', 'The Secret Boy', and more.

Currently, L is starring as the main lead of KBS' fictional-historical drama 'Royal Secret Agent'.

(Credit= 'kim_msl' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.