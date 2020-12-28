[SBS Star] INFINITE L Announces His Enlistment Plan of Joining the Marine Corps

K-pop boy group INFINITE's member/actor L (Kim Myung-soo) will be enlisting in the Marine Corps next year.On December 28, it was reported that L was recently accepted into the Marine Corps and is expected to enlist at the end of February 2021.One insider told media that the idol-turned-actor is currently busy preparing a surprise gift for his fans before enlistment.In response to the news report, L's management agency Management Esang shared, "Kim Myung-soo applied for the Marine Corps and was accepted into it. He will join the Marine Corps at the end of February next year."Although he departed from his initial agency Woollim Entertainment, L is still part of INFINITE.He then established himself as a rising actor through many dramas including 'Ms. Hammurabi', 'The Secret Boy', and more.Currently, L is starring as the main lead of KBS' fictional-historical drama 'Royal Secret Agent'.(Credit= 'kim_msl' Instagram)(SBS Star)